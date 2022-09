Finally. Quentin Miller, the infamous ghostwriter who rose to viral fame after being named as a writer for Drake, speaks his own truth… after 7 years of silence. He speaks on his career as a writer, his relationship with Meek Mill, how he lost his leg, + more in this exclusive interview with Rory & Mal.

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal