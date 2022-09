Hot off the release of his project, Good Movie, Pi’erre Bourne premieres his new video, “Where You Going”. Directed by LateMilk, the lavish visual features Pi’erre singing about love on a plush estate and having a romantic dinner with his lady before she vanishes. Good Movie features 23 new tracks and guest appearances by Don Toliver and Young Nudy.

Watch the “Where You Going” video below.