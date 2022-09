Tyga lives his best life in his brand new single/video “Fantastic”. In the black-and-white clip, Tyga gets lit with a few baddies in bed then links with a few more hotties dancing in his plush crib. They go outside where a gang of bikini-clad ladies twerk by the pool and engage in a little girl-on-girl action. “Fantastic” follows Tyga’s previous single, “Sunshine” featuring Jhene Aiko and the late Pop Smoke.

Watch the “Fantastic” video below.