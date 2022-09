N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we talk with the one and only B2K!

We are joined by J-Boog (aka Boogie P), Raz-B & Lil’ Fizz as they share the journey of B2K! The guys talk about their hit records, working with artists like Diddy, R.Kelly and more!

The group also talks about their brotherhood before the fame, their on going issues with Omarion and much much more!