Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud go on a “Six Figure Strolls” with Sha Hef for their latest visual. Directed by Revenxnt, the video features Jay and Sha Hef hanging out on the streets of NYC trading bars and sitting on a front stoop. Later they walk to a nearby bodega. Off of Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud’s joint project, You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check.

Watch the “Six Figure Strolls” video below.