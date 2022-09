Megan Thee Stallion goes head up with her opps in her new video “Ungrateful” with Key Glock. Directed by Colin Tilley, the visual has Meg kicking her viscous bars in lingerie on her bed. Then she goes to a funeral in the pouring rain. Key Glock steps in on a porch at a nearby house and then rides with Meg through the stormy weather. Off of her latest album, Traumazine.

Watch the “Ungrateful” video below.