After laying low most of the year, Smino gives fans his first release of the year, “24-8”. Named after the Kobe Bryant. Produced by Phoelix and Directed by TheFilmLord, the visual features Smino kicking his self-analyzing bars in his home studio and on his outdoor patio. Off of his upcoming album, Luv 4 Rent.

Watch the “24-8” video below.