New Music: Big Sean – More Thoughts

Big Sean celebrates the 10th anniversary of his 2012 mixtape Detroit by adding the project to all dsps. In addition, Sean adds the unreleased track titled “More Thoughts”. The record was originally previewed back in 2019 and is produced by KeY Wane, Amaire Johnson, and Lamont Lawrence. Sean had this to say about the project:

“I was just in the vibe, i just wanted to rap n go in n have fun n stay creative. Try flows n just be experimental wit the shit. I was different coming out of Detroit for sure but knew i had the whole city on my back!”.

You can stream “More Thoughts” below.