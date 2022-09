38 Spesh returns with his new EP 7 Shots. This is his first release since his 2020 project 6 Shots. Featuring eight new songs and guest appearances by Freeway, Che Noir, Ransom, Eto, and Tearz. Also featuring production by Heatmakerz, LT Beats, Jimmy Dukes, Streetrunner, and more.

You can stream 7 Shots in its entirety below.