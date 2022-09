CMG keeps things “Strong” as EST Gee & Moneybagg Yo link up for their latest video. Directed of Diesel Films, the visual follows EST Gee and Moneybagg Yo stunting with their CMG compadres and crew in the dressing rooms and on stage at a packed arena. Featuring cameos by Lil Durk, Yo Gotti, and more. Off of the CMB The Label’s compilation album, Gangsta Art.

Watch the “Strong” video below.