Music Video: NBA YoungBoy – Purge Me / Put It On Me

NBA YoungBoy just released his new project Realer 3 and he drops two new videos. The first is for his loosie “Purge Me” and the second is for his Realer 3 single “Put It On Me” shows in the video to his new single, .

“Purge Me” is directed by Isaac Garcia and features private moments with Youngboy’s family as he unleashes his frustrated bars on the grounds of his lavish crib. He spends some qt with his children and his expecting fiancé, Jazlyn Mychelle. This will Youngboy’s ninth child and the couple’s second together.

“Put It On Me” is also directed by Isaac Garcia and features Youngboy, his expecting fiancé, Jazlyn Mychelle and some twerking baddies dancing in his plush mansion. Youngboy performs on the roof of the estate to the woods and on a green screen set, while the twerkers throw a party.

Watch both videos below.