Tobe Nwigwe gives his fans some “Catfish Blackened w/ Grits” with Cee-Lo Green. In the self-directed visual, Tobe gets ready to eat along with his fellow dancers and wife, Fat, while Cee-Lo gets busy at the table before they pull off in a mini-van. Off of Tobe Nwigwe’s project MoMINTS.

