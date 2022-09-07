New Music: Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man ft. Boldy James – Looking For Water

Following the projects with Boldy James, Real Bad Boldy in 2021 and Killing Nothing in 2022, producer Real Bad Man is now working with Pink Siifu on a new collab project titled Real Bad Flights, which drops on Sept. 16th. They called on Boldy to return for the project’s first single, “Looking For Water”. Siifu had this to say about the record

“‘Looking for Water’ is just about somebody looking for a way out or a way to get what he need from the morning to the night, but from my perspective. Risk and rewards and the other bullsh*t that comes with the day-to-day. Floatin’ but grinding at the same time.”

Real Bad Man adds

“This was one of the first songs Siffu recorded for the project. He sent it back and it was just the first verse and chorus, and it faded out. I really wanted it to go on longer, it was fire. At some point we talked and was like ‘I can hear Boldy on this track,’ and Siffu was with it.”

Listen as Boldy & Siffu trade bars on the head knodding instrumental.

You can stream “Looking For Water” below. Also check out their new video “Pour the Wine” with Peso Gordon and Chuck Strangers.