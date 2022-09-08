Music Video: 38 Spesh ft. Che Noir & Freeway – Painful

Fresh off releasing his 7 Shots EP, 38 Spesh premieres the official video for his track “Painful” featuring Che Noir and Freeway. Directed by Finally Focused Films, Che Noir, 38 Spesh, and Free ride the soulful beat to speak on their struggles while a family goes through tough times. 38 Spesh had this to say about the record:

“This song is pure pain just like the title says. Especially for me and Freeway because the track was brought together by a mutual friend of ours who passed away shortly after we made it.”

Watch the “Painful” video below.