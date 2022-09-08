New Music: Run The Jewels – Opening Theme For ‘Aqua Team Forever: Platasm’ Film

Following their Summer tour with Rage Against The Machine, Run The Jewels links up with [adult swim] for a new venture. Today, Killer Mike and El-P shared their “Opening Theme” for the upcoming film Aqua Teen Forever: Platasm. The plot of the movie states:

“the Aqua Teens – the brainy Frylock, the mouthy Master Shake, the loveable Meatwad, and their neighbor, Carl – split up then get back together to fight corporate overlord, Amazin, led by tech mogul, Neil and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer.”

Aqua Teen Forever: Platasm will be available on November 8th via Digital, 4K and Blu-ray.

You can listen to the opening theme and watch the official trailer below.



