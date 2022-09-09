Album Stream: Ari Lennox – age/sex/location

Ari Lennox delivers her long-awaited follow-up to her 2019 debut album, Shea Butter Baby. She officially returns with her sophomore project age/sex/location. Ari had this to say about the album:

“Transitional space. Very vulnerable codependent and validation seeking part of my life. I remember the countless times I was kicked out of dating apps because they didn’t think I was really myself, it reminded me of those age/sex/location days where I actually wasn’t being myself in those chat rooms….This is my eat pray love journey. And it’s my honest goodbye to search for love,” she continues. I got it right here inside of me.”

age/sex/location features 12 new tracks contributions by Summer Walker, Chlöe Bailey, Lucky Daye, J. Cole, Jermanie Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, Elite, Organized Noize and more.

You can stream age/sex/location in its entirety below.



