John Legend gives fans the follow up to his 2020 album, Bigger Love with his eighth studio album, Legend. Executive produced by himself and Ryan Tedder. Featuring 24 new records and guest appearances by JID, Saweetie, Muni Long, Rick Ross, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Rapsody, The Free Nationals, Ledisi, Jada Kingdom, and Amber Mark.

You can stream Legend in its entirety below.