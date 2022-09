As the original viral hit still hangs on on the Billboard Hot 100, Hittkidd and GloRilla reup with the official remix to their hit single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” featuring Latto and JT (of the City Girls). For the updated version, JT adds her City Girls swag, while Latto reps as the biggest batting clean up.

You can stream the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go) [Remix]” below.