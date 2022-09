Megan Thee Stallion tips her glass to the Queen Bee for the official remix to her record “Plan B”. Over the Jodeci and Wu-Tang “Freek’n You (Remix)”-sampled record, Kim starts things off with her usual sex appeal, and vicious bars. Megan finishes the track off with her signature Hot Girl flow. This is Kim’s first release since her 2019 album, 9. The original is featured on Meg’s latest album, Traumazine.

You can stream “Plan B (Remix)” below.