While overseas on tour, Russ returns with a new record titled “That Was Me”. He does some self examining and speak on his early struggles and getting it out the mud. He had this to say about the track:

“For people who probably put too much pressure on themselves and rarely spend time reflecting or givin themselves a pat on the back, this is for you…”.

“That Was Me” is Russ’ first release since July’s drop “Are You Entertained” featuring Ed Sheeran.

You can stream “That Was Me” below.