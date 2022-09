The Black Soprano Family goes back outside in their new video “Pandemic Flow” with Rick Hyde, Conway The Machine and Cory Gunz. Directed by Harlem Zone, Rick Hyde, Conway and Cory trade viscous bars over The Alchemist instrumental at the Juices For Life bar in the Bronx, backstage at their recent shows and on the main stage. Off the Black Soprano Family compilation project Long Live DJ Shay.

Watch the “Pandemic Flow” video below.