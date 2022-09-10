Music Video: G Herbo ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Me, Myself & I

G Herbo is on his own shit with his new single, “Me, Myself & I” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. On the new banger, G Herbo speak on being to himself while grinding in the streets. A Boogie adds the catchy hook and his own verse. Directed by Joe Bracero, in the visual the two hit the block outside a New York bodega, perform at a ball park, on a rooftop, and inside a church. G Herbo’s new album Survivor’s Remorse is on the way. While, A Boogie’s upcoming album Me vs Myself is to drop on November 4th.

Watch the “Me, Myself & I” video below.