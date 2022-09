Grafh and 38 Spesh put their sticks in the air with their new collab “Maggie Simpson” featuring UK spitta Giggs. Produced by 38 Spesh, Giggs kicks things off with his gritty verse and hook. Grafh cones next with his surgical flow. “Maggie Simpson” is the first single off Grafh and 38 Spesh’s upcoming album, Art Of Words.

You can stream “Maggie Simpson” below.