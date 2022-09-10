New Music: Nicki Minaj ft. BIA, JT, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V & Malibu Miitch – Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)

Nicki Minaj forms Voltron with her fellow queens the “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” featuring BIA, JT (of City Girls), Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Malibu Miitch. JT kicks thing off with her scamming bars. BIA gets on her shit next followed up by Chicago’s drill queen Katie Got Bandz. Akbar V and Malibu Miitch follow with their fierce flows. Nicki ends things off on her queen shit. Nicki just released the official video for the original version gave her her first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

You can stream “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” below.