Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 100) The Team Takes Made In America

HAPPY 100TH EPISODE! In a special recap, Rory & Mal and their team pod straight from Made In America’s festival grounds… sponsored by D’usse. The guys sit down with Elliott Wilson to discuss his media career and to comprehend when Media became cool, Talk Detroit Drill with Babyface Ray, get B Dot & Elliott to finally define their relationship (and give advice about interviews), laugh until tears with ‘Billie Eilish’ rapper Armani White, talk Atlanta history with JID, geek out on cars with Larry June, + more!

