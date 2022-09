Brent Faiyaz is digging through his “Loose Change” for his new visual. Directed by Lone Wolf and Mark Peaced, the black-and-white clip follows Brent while he sip champagne with his date at a ballet and seated on stage in the middle of a gang ballerinas. “Loose Change” is off Brent Faiyaz’s recent release, Wasteland.

Watch the “Loose Change” video below.