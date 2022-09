Sevyn Street shows off her assets in her new single/video, “23”. Directed by MdotForMayor, Sevyn and her gang of dancing baddies hit the park for some choreographed one two stepping at the basketball court, doing aerobics in a field, and at a late-night car wash. “23” is Sevyn’s first new music since her 2021 album, Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz.

Watch the “23” video below.