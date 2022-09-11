New Music: Money Man, Key Glock & Bleu ft. Babyface Ray – No Limit

Here is another new record from the Madden 23 soundtrack. This one is titled “No Limit” and features Money Man, Key Glock, Bleu, and Babyface Ray. Produced by Hitmaka, Bleu holds down the hook, while Money Man, Babyface Ray, and Key Glock kick their infectious bars over the victorious trumpets. The Madden 23 soundtrack features 39 tracks and contributions by Bas, Big K.R.I.T., Killer Mike, Benny The Butcher, Cordae, Joey Bada$$, and more. Hit-Boy also created 33 exclusive beats for the game’s cinematics.

You can stream “No Limit” below.