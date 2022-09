Vic Spencer gives fans the video for the first single from the upcoming, August Fanon produced album, Psychological Cheat Sheet 3. This one is titled “Strollin’ & Bowlin”. Vic hits up an art function to kick his bars and vibe and hangs on the street in front of a foreign whip. This follow the video for his track “Wave, Micro” with Small Professor.

You can stream “Strollin’ & Bowlin” below.