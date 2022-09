After linking with Diddy for their collab single “Gotta Move“, Bryson Tiller returns with his new solo single “Outside”. Produced by Vinlyz. Over a sample of the Ying Yang Twins’ 2005 hit “Wait (The Whisper Song)”, Bryson sings to his love interest, who he met on the rebound from a dysfunctional relationship. “Outside” is the first single off Bryson’s upcoming project.

You can stream “Outside” below.