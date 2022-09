Basketball player and trainer Chris Brickley gets an assist from Jadakiss and Dave East on his new single, “Comfortable”. Directed by Brittany “YB” Brand, Dave East and Jadakiss connect at a clothing store in Harlem as the get busy on the Don Cannon-produced banger. Off Chris Brickley’s upcoming project Welcome To The Grind, which also features Lil Durk’s “IKEA Rug“.

Watch the “Comfortable” video below.