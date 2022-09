G Perico flosses off the lot in his new video, “Did A Lot”. featuring GotdamnitDupri. Directed by Bijan Productions, G cruises through Inglewood in a variety of Benzes, stops to get something to eat and check out some kicks. Off of his and producer GotdamnitDupri’s joint EP, LA Summers2.

Watch the “Did A Lot” video below.