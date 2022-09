Boot Camp Clik / Heltah Skeltah legend Rockness Monsta’s comes with “The Answer” in his latest visual. Directed by The Last American B-Boy, in the visual Rockness spits his surgical bars over Ron Browz’s soulful instrumental-while getting ink, sipping tea, and rolling up. “The Answer” is the final release off Rockness Monsta and Ron’s upcoming album Ether Rocks, which is set to drop October 21st.

Watch the “The Answer” video below.