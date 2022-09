Tee Grizzley returns with the fourth installment of his “Robbery” single series. Over the grimy beat, Tee chronicles the criminal acts and his post-jail release depiction. He also finds the key witness from his criminal case survived being shot and decides to pay her a visit in the hospital to finish the job. “Robbery Part 4” is Tee Grizzley’s first release since his Half Tee Half Beast mixtape back in April.

Watch the “Robbery Part 4” video below.