Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 562) “The Bail Bondsman”

Joe and the guys are BACK! After taking a few weeks off to rejuvenate, the crew returns to business as they cover all they’ve missed and discuss how they spent their vacations. The crew also remembers battle rapper Pat Stay (23:15) and PNB Rock (30:10). Next, they discuss Jay-Z’s comments on capitalism (1:33:25), Kanye’s continued beef with Adidas (2:04:40), and Lamar Jackson’s contract saga continues (2:14:30). Also Omar Epps stops by to promote his new book (2:33:10), Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish accusations and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Monica – “Friends” (Ft. Ty Dolla $ign) Ice | DJ Drama & Jeezy – “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” Parks | 38 Spesh – “Can’t Show Love, Pt. 2” Ish | Reggie Becton – “Sway”