Ravyn Lenae re-ups on one of her standout tracks from her debut album, Hypnos as she add Doechii to the official remix of her single “Xtasy”. Produced by Kaytranada.

Ravyn is also set to hit the road on a North American tour with Omar Apollo this Fall. The tour will kick off of October 21st in San Diego and run through November 29th in Toronto. Tickets can be purchased now on TicketMaster.

You can stream “Xtasy (Remix)” below.