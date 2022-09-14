New Music: Symba ft. Roddy Ricch – Never Change

Symba will be releasing his highly anticipated project, DJ Drama Presents: Results Take Time (A Gangsta Grillz Special Edition) on September 16th. The project will feature 16 new songs and guest appearances by Pusha T, 2 Chainz, RMR, Key Glock, Rayven Tyler, and more. He follows his tracks “Don’t Condone 2” and “GOAT” with his new Roddy Ricch-featured single “Never Change”.

Symba also hit up Funk Flex’s Hot 97 show for a quick freestyle session.

You can stream “Never Change” and check out the full freestyle below.