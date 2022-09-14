Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 101) Rory’s Drug Trip Goes Wrong

As we head into our hundreds episodes, Rory decided it was time to reflect. So he went on a sound healing journey to get to know himself better… and let’s just say he didn’t like what he saw. He goes into details about this experience with the team, and they contemplate whether its something they should do as well. Speaking of sound, Ari Lennox’s new album came out and the guys give an honest review. Then, as you all have been waiting for, the Irishman delivers the sad, horrible news of Queen Lizzy’s passing. Speaking of people who touch sh*t that doesn’t belong to them, Mal gets into the news of a BLM (the LLC, not the movement) member skimming a little off the top of the (non)profits, and gives his opinion on that entire organization. Illinois passed their Safe-T law that will release a bunch of alleged criminals, and this leads into a discussion about how each Rory & Mal team member would purge if given the chance. They also discuss upcoming Triller fights, dinner with Bow Wow, how horrible Demaris’ California accent impersonation is, their viral sketch, + more!

… & yes the random fourth voice you hear has a name. It’s Julian. Yes, ‘A Night In New York’ guy.

