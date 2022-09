Joyner Lucas continues to push his 2020 project Evolution with the official video for his record “Str8 Like Dat”, which co-stars Snoop Dogg. In the visual, Joyner Lucas goes in on his naysayer and the industry while riding shotgun through the city with Snoop. Joyner later rolls through the neighborhood on a bike, hits up a function with crew, and attends a business meeting.

Watch the “Str8 Like Dat” video below.