NAV links up with Future and Don Toliver for the official video for their collab, “One Time”. Directed by Spike Jordan, in the spaced-out clip NAV, Future & Don have a night at the One Time Hotel in the middle of the desert with supernatural experiences at a bar and various rooms full of baddies and outside the hotel expensive whips. Off of NAV’s latest album, Demons Protected By Angels.

Watch the “One Time” video below.