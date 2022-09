Following his video with Future and Don Toliver, NAV takes a trip to Las Vegas for his latest video “Never Sleep” featuring Travis Scott and Lil Baby. In the visual, NAV plays blackjack with The Weeknd. While Travis is depicted on the head of coins and on a jumbotron. Lil Baby shows up sitting on top of a stack of chips at the craps table. Off of NAV’s new album, Demons Protected By Angels.

Watch the “Never Sleep” video below.