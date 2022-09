Rowdy Rebel is getting to the paper in his new visual with Fivio Foreign. Directed by G-Train, Rowdy and Fivio coordinate a heist at a bank, holding down the staff and customers while they empty the money out of the vault. Along with their female cohorts, they finally make their escape. Off of Rowdy Rebel’s latest album, Rebel vs. Rowdy.

Watch the “Paid Off” video below.