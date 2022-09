Following their “controversial” album, The Rise & Fall of Slaughterhouse, KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz return with their latest collab project, Harbor City: Season 1. Featuring 24 new songs and contributions by AZ, Heatmakerz, Blakk Soul, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more.

You can stream Harbor City: Season 1 in its entirety below. Also check out their new video for the record “Heatwave”.