Album Stream: Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man – Real Bad Flights

Producer Real Bad Boldy teams up with Pink Siifu for their new joint project, Real Bad Fights. Pink Siifu has this to say about the project:

“The concept behind Real Bad Flights are that flights are horrible lol. Basically I’ve been doing a lot of traveling since Covid started and it’s kinda been ironic AF. I just wanted to make somethin’ folks could relate to on that end a soundtrack for folks to play while at the airport or in the sky.”

Real Bad Man adds:

“I approached [Real Bad Flights] a little different than previous projects. Siifu has a unique vibe and sound, but, at the same time, he’s mad diverse. I started making tracks with him in mind, from scratch. I think there were probably 20-25 tracks made over the course of the six-months it took to make this project. We’d send stuff back and forth. Siifu’s an artist with a very strong vision, most of the songs came back to me fully formed and arranged, and it was up to me to bring those songs to life by adding or subtracting from the instrumentals. The goal was to not let the music get in the way of the song.”

Real Bad Flights feature nine new songs and guest appearances Boldy James, Armand Hammer, Chuck Strangers, Kari Faux, lojii, and more.



