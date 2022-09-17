Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 563) “Give Me An Example”

On this week’s episode, the guys discuss Tom Brady’s friction with his wife Giselle (15:35), Drake’s beef with Anthony Fantano (44:50), and the lack of respect in Hip Hop (50:15). New music from EST Gee, Dixson, Jessie Reyes and more (1:29:35). Joe passes it to Ish for his list of topics (1:58:35). Ish talks about Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | DIXSON – “ONLY-1” Ice | EST Gee – “Backstage Passes” (Ft. Jack Harlow) Parks | Jessie Reyez – “QUEEN ST. W” Ish | DIXSON – “ARE YOU REALLY THERE” (Ft. VIC MENSA & Michael Armstead)