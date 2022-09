In celebration of Mexican Independence Day, D Smoke delivers a celebratory anthem titled “El Rey”. Produced by Dem Jointz. D Smoke rides the triumphant jam with his hard bars showing of his Spanish skills. In the Sergio-directed video, he ride through his neighborhood with his crew, some eses, and a couple of baddies. Featuring virtual cameos by Snoop Dogg, Issa Rae, Swizz Beatz, Rapsody, T.I., G Perico, and Tyrese.

Watch the “El Rey” video below.