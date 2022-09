Following his track “For No Reason”, Kodak Black return with a double dose titled, “Walk” and “Spin”. In the official video for “Walk” reps with his Florida bop from a stairway to the sky, on a street with a dead body, and on a variety of sets with lightly dressed baddies.

On “Spin”, Kodak takes it too the dance floor to get his two step on.

Watch the “Walk” video and stream “Spin” below.