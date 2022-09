B-Lovee is on his New York shit as he calls on Ice Spice, Skillibeng, and J.I. for a new posse cut titled “One Time”. Produced by Yung Lan. With J.I. on the hook and Skillibeng on the adlibs, B-Lovee goes in his savage flow. The popular baddie, Ice Spice hops on the track with her racy lyrics.

You can stream “One Time” below