Bleu manifests his new collab with Nicki Minaj titled, “Love In The Way”. On the softhearted record, Bleu laments a toxic relationship, while Nicki speaks her mind to an ex on her opening verse. This collab follows Bleu’s 2021’s EP No I’m Not Ok and his album Moon Boy and Nicki is fresh of her #1 single, “Super Freaky Girl“.

You can stream “Love In The Way” below.