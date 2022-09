Cam’Ron and Conway The Machine become “Ghetto Prophets” on their new A-Trak-produced collab. Cam and Conway kick their street tales about the crack era, women, and violence. Off Cam’Ron and producer A-Trak’s upcoming album, U Wasn’t There, which drops September 23rd and will feature guest appearances by Dame Dash, Jim Jones, Styles P, Juelz Santana, and Mr. Vegas.

You can stream “Ghetto Prophets” below.